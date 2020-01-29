Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Z Flip: Sale date, prices tipped
Science
Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, and a new Z Flip foldable model on February 11. A barrage of leaks has already confirmed the new design and the specifications of these handsets.
And now, acclaimed tipster Max Weinbach has revealed the sale date and prices of these upcoming smartphones.
Availability
S20 series to go on sale from March 6
According to Weinbach, the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will likely go on sale on March 6. He also said that the top-end S20 Ultra model will be priced at $1,300 (around Rs. 92,400).
As for the Z Flip foldable phone, it is likely to launch on February 14 and will cost $1,400 (approximately Rs. 99,500).
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the S20 series
All the Galaxy S20 models will sport an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.
Weinbach has also claimed that they will offer IP68-rated build quality with up to 5m of water resistance.
As for dimensions, the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will bear a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively.
Cameras
Naturally, the phones will come with high-end camera optics
As per leaks, the S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom, and a ToF camera.
Further, the S20 and S20 Plus will get a similar camera arrangement but with a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens, which will support 30x digital zoom. Notably, the regular S20 won't sport a ToF sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
The Galaxy S20 series will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.
Under the hood, the phone will run on Android 10-based One UI 2 and pack AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.
The S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, and S20 will house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh battery, respectively.
Rumor roundup
What do we know about Galaxy Z Flip?
Separately, the Galaxy Z Flip, according to leaks, will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display which will be protected by a flexible glass instead of the plastic cover we saw on the Galaxy Fold.
The handset will come with dual 12MP rear camera, 10MP selfie snapper, and support 8K video recording.
Under the hood, it'll have a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 256GB storage, and 3,300mAh battery.
Information
Galaxy Buds+ will be priced at $150
Lastly, we know that Samsung will also launch Galaxy Buds+ as the next iteration of its truly wireless earphones. The upcoming model is tipped to cost $149.99 (Rs. 10,700). It will bear the same design as Galaxy Buds, but will offer noise isolation (not cancellation).