Science
Finally, Google Phone is getting call recording capabilities.
The long overdue feature, spotted in development by the XDA-Developers, is pretty much like the native call recorder on Xiaomi, OPPO phones.
But, to make it better, Google appears to be bundling it with additional AI-based trickery and privacy-focused features for both the caller and the recipient.
Here's all you need to know about it.
Feature
Call recording enabled on Google Phone version 44
During a teardown of the latest Google Phone app (v44), the folks at XDA were able to enable the unreleased call recording feature and see how it works.
They found that the capability could be enabled/disabled with a dedicated 'Record' button, which would appear on the call screen during an incoming or outgoing call - once the feature is available.
Details
Recordings would be available via call logs
Once the feature is done recording a call, you will be able to access the audio right from the call log - by tapping on the name of the person in question.
It will be played in the Phone app itself and you'd also get a share button to send it to some other person as WAV audio file.
Feature
Additional alerts to inform about recording
While the basic function of the app remains similar to other call recorders, the thing that makes Google's offering different is the inclusion of voice alerts.
Basically, when you start recording, the person on the other side will hear a pre-recorded message saying "This call is now being recorded."
Similarly, after stopping it, the other party will hear "Call recording has now ended."
Do you know?
Google warns while enabling call-recording
When call-recording is enabled, Google Phone warns that "When using the call recording feature, you are responsible for complying with applicable laws related to the recording of calls. Please be aware that many jurisdictions require the consent of both parties for such recording."
Transcription
Recording transcription could also be offered
In addition to this, the Google-built call recorder also had some references to a transcript option, which indicates that users would get a way to generate a transcript of any recorded phone call through some AI trickery.
However, during the testing phase, the option could not be enabled, leaving questions over how exactly it would work.
Launch
Launch timeline remains unclear
As of now, there is no clarity on when the call recording capabilities will be added into the Google Phone app.
Eventually, the feature should be available on all Android phones having the Phone app installed but in the initial stages, Google is expected to debut the feature on the Pixel line of phones, and perhaps on a few other Android 10-based smartphones.