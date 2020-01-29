#LeakPeek: All the specs of Samsung's next foldable device leaked
Science
Samsung's next foldable phone, the clamshell-like Z Flip, has been a victim of the rumor mill for quite some time now. However, the latest leak by WinFuture is the biggest yet for the upcoming handset.
The official renders have revealed the device from all the angles, while a detailed specification sheet has confirmed its hardware capabilities well ahead of the February 11 launch.
At a glance
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Design
The Galaxy Z Flip will feature a horizontally folding display with a punch-hole in the center for the front-facing camera, a smaller secondary display on the outside, an all-glass body, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
The leak also confirms that the screen will be protected by an "Ultra Thin Glass" instead of the more fragile plastic sheet that caused issues on the Galaxy Fold.
Information
The phone will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display
As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Flip will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a full-HD + (2636x1080 pixels) resolution and a taller 22:9 aspect ratio. The external screen will be a 1.06-inch (300x116 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with Always On support.
Cameras
It will offer a dual-lens 12MP rear camera
The outer shell of the Z Flip will house a dual-lens camera module that will include a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field-of-view.
For the selfie lovers, it will come with a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper.
The handset will support HDR10+ and 4K video recording at 60fps via the main camera and 30fps on the front camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Z Flip will be powered by last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855+, combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and pack a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15-Watt wired charging and 9-Watt Qi-based wireless charging.
And contrary to previous rumors, the phone won't support 5G network.
Information
It is tipped to cost $1,400
The pricing and release details of the Galaxy Z Flip haven't been confirmed yet, but an earlier leak from tipster Max Weinbach suggested that the upcoming foldable phone will cost $1,400 (approximately Rs. 99,700).