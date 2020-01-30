iPhone, iPad Pro, headphones: Everything Apple will launch in 6-months
Science
We know that Apple is working on an affordable iPhone, but according to Ming-Chi Kuo, it's not the only thing the company is eying for the first half of 2020.
The popular analyst has shared a new forecast indicating that the Cupertino giant is also planning to launch Ultra Wideband tags, wireless headphones, refreshed iPad Pro, MacBooks, and smaller wireless charging mat.
Here's more.
Product #1
iPhone with a 4.7-inch LCD screen, $399 price tag
As previously reported, Apple is working on a $399 (Rs. 29,000) worth iPhone SE 2/iPhone 9 to deliver its latest hardware without charging a hefty sum.
The device is expected to carry a 4.7-inch LCD screen, an iPhone 8-like design with Touch ID, a single camera on the back but the latest iOS 13 platform and A13 chip, paired with 3GB of RAM.
Product #2
New iPad Pro models with 3D sensing
Apple is also expected to refresh the iPad Pro family with a new, albeit similar-looking, line of tablets.
There are not many details about how these devices will look like but rumors suggest that they will be using Apple's A13X Bionic chip as well as triple rear cameras, like the iPhone 11 Pro family, with 3D sensing capabilities.
Product #3
Refreshed MacBook Pro or Air
Further, Apple is planning to bring a refreshed MacBook, although even after Kuo's prediction, it remains unclear if this will be a Pro or Air Model.
To recall, just a few weeks back, a MacBook with model number 'A2289' had surfaced online, leading many to believe that a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new scissor-switch keyboard is on the way, following the 16-inch model.
Product #4
AirTags: Ultra Wideband tracking tags
Beyond the mainstream stuff, Kuo also indicated that Apple might finally launch the Apple Tag or AirTags, a tile-like Bluetooth tracker to let you track your everyday items with ease.
The existence of the device was first revealed via iOS 13 code, which revealed how it would look like and the fact that it would use ultra-wideband (UWB) on the latest iPhones for tracking.
Product #5, #6
Wireless headphones and small charging mat
Finally, Kuo also said that Apple is planning to bring high-end wireless headphones and a small wireless charging mat, which is likely to be a scaled-down version of the canceled AirPower charging mat.
There are no details of the headphones but Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple-branded over-ear headphones were in the works. The move also makes sense given the success of AirPods.