Realme C3 to be launched in India on February 6
As an addition to its portfolio of pocket-friendly smartphones, Chinese tech giant Realme is all set to launch the Realme C3 in India on February 6.
In the run-up to the launch, e-commerce giant Flipkart has activated a dedicated page, revealing key details of the upcoming handset. The budget-friendly phone will offer a waterdrop notched design, 12MP dual camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Design and display
Realme C3: At a glance
Going by the teaser page, the Realme C3 will come with a familiar waterdrop notched design and a slim bottom chin to offer a near 90% screen-to-body ratio.
Up front, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch 'Mini-drop' screen (presumably with HD+ resolution) and Gorilla Glass protection. On the rear, the polycarbonate body will house a vertically stacked dual camera unit with LED flash.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The dual rear camera setup on the Realme C3 will comprise a 12MP main sensor and another secondary lens. On the front, it'll have a single selfie snapper. The main camera will offer features like HDR, slow-motion video recording, and Chroma Boost for enhanced details.
Internals
The phone promises over 10 hours of PUBG gaming time
The Realme C3 is likely to come with an octa-core processor, up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will house a 5,000mAh battery which is touted to offer over 20 hours of YouTube streaming and nearly 11 hours of PUBG gaming.
Lastly, the phone is expected to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
There is no word on the pricing of the Realme C3 as of now. However, we know that the phone will arrive as an entry-level model and is expected to be priced around Rs. 7,000.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Redmi Note 8, Samsung Galaxy M10s, and Moto E6s.