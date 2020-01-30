Samsung Galaxy M30s becomes cheaper by up to Rs. 2,000
Science
South Korean tech giant Samsung has slashed the prices of its pocket-friendly mid-ranger, the Galaxy M30s, in India by up to Rs. 2,000.
With the latest price revision, the handset is now available at a starting price of Rs. 12,999.
Notably, the updated prices are now applicable on both the online and offline sales channels.
Here's our roundup.
Information
First, here's a look at the new prices
The entry-level 4GB/64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M30s is now available at Rs. 12,999 (previous price: Rs. 13,999) and the 6GB/128GB model is up for grabs at Rs. 14,999 (previous price: Rs. 16,999).
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Samsung Galaxy M30s
To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M30s comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel houses a rectangular triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
The phone offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
The smartphone offers a 48MP triple camera
In terms of optics, the Galaxy M30s comes with a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main camera, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
Up front, the phone houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Finally, here's a look at the internals
The Samsung Galaxy M30s is powered by an in-house Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based One UI and packs a mammoth 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Lastly, it offers support for all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a headphone jack.