Samsung Galaxy A51 v/s Redmi K20 Pro: Which is better?
Samsung has expanded its catalog of mid-tier premium smartphones in India with the Galaxy A51. The new handset arrives with a punch-hole display, a quad rear camera setup, and mid-range internals including an Exynos 9611 chip.
With these specifications and a price tag of Rs. 24,000, the A51 aims to take on Xiaomi's popular flagship, the K20 Pro.
So, which one should you buy?
At a glance
Galaxy A51 v/s Redmi K20 Pro: Design
The Galaxy A51 looks a lot like the Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite models with a center-aligned punch-hole display, plastic back, and a rectangular camera hub positioned on the top-left corner.
In comparison, the Redmi K20 Pro flaunts a pop-up camera, an all-screen design, a premium metal-glass construction, double-sided heat dissipation, and a novel gradient design on the back.
Winner: Redmi K20 Pro.
Display
All about the screen
Samsung's latest offering, the Galaxy A51, comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2400 pixels). The handset offers a near 88% screen-to-body ratio and has Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution (1080x2340 pixels), HDR support, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Winner: Redmi K20 Pro.
Primary camera
For the shutterbugs
The quad-camera setup on the Galaxy A51 comes with a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
In terms of optics, the K20 Pro houses a triple-lens rear camera featuring a 48MP (f/1.75) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens.
Winner: Galaxy A51 for its versatile setup.
Information
For the selfie lovers: Front camera
On the front, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 32MP (f/2.2) camera while the Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20MP (f/2.2) sensor in a motorized pop-up camera module. Winner: Galaxy A51 for its more capable sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
Under the hood, the Galaxy A51 is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.
In comparison, the K20 Pro comes with a flagship 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of built-in storage.
Winner: Redmi K20 Pro.
Nitty-gritty
Battery to Biometrics
The Samsung contender packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging via the Type-C port. In comparison, the Redmi K20 Pro also gets a 4,000mAh battery but with support for faster 27W charging. However, in the box, you get an 18W charger.
Further, both handsets sport optical in-screen fingerprint sensors for secure biometric authentication.
Winner: Redmi K20 Pro.
Information
Pricing: The key factor
In India, the Galaxy A51 costs Rs. 23,999 for the solo 6GB/128GB model. The Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, has received a price cut and now retails at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs. 27,999 for the top-end 8GB/256GB configuration.
Our verdict
Which one should you pick?
The Galaxy A51 looks like a good package of design and performance, but it fails to justify its price tag with a plastic body, slower fast-charging, and a mid-range processor.
In comparison, Xiaomi's low-budget flagship phone is a better option, given its premium build quality, gaming-centric high-end processor, built-in thermal management, good display, and respectable cameras.
Winner: Redmi K20 Pro.