POCO X2 will arrive as rebranded Redmi K30, confirms leak
Science
The upcoming POCO X2 will indeed arrive as a rebranded version of Xiaomi's Redmi K30, a fresh leak has confirmed.
A Mumbai-based tipster, going by the name Sudhanshu, has shared a hands-on GIF image of the new POCO handset, revealing its dual punch-hole design and key specifications such as display resolution as well as processor name.
Here's everything to know.
Design and display
POCO X2 will sport a dual punch-hole display
The animated image, which shows the AnTuTu benchmark results, confirms that POCO X2 will feature a Redmi K30-like dual punch-hole design and have the same specifications as the Xiaomi handset.
Hence, the POCO device will come with a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate, which has already been confirmed via official teasers.
Connecting the dots
POCO X2 will also offer a 64MP primary camera
POCO has already teased that X2 will come with a 64MP Sony IMX686 camera, the same sensor that's present on the Redmi K30.
Hence, as a rebranded K30, the POCO X2 will offer a quad rear camera comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
On the front, it will sport a 20MP+2MP setup.
Internals
Under the hood
The leak has confirmed that POCO X2 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7150 chipset, which is the model number for Snapdragon 730. Notably, its the same processor that powers the 4G variant of Redmi K30.
Hence, POCO X2 will come with Snapdragon 730, presumably paired with 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging technology (like Redmi K30).
Twitter Post
Here's the big leak
POCO X2 pic.twitter.com/wiP0b9tx33— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) January 30, 2020
Information
POCO X2 will launch on February 4
The POCO X2 will go official in India on February 4, and that is when much of the suspense will fade away. As for pricing and availability, we expect the company to make related announcements on the launch day itself.