Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 15,000
Science
US-based watch and accessory maker Fossil has expanded its portfolio of smartwatches in India, with the launch of the Hybrid HR series.
The new wearable, priced at Rs. 14,995, comes with a digital-cum-analog design and is offered in several dial and strap options.
It also headlines features such as 14-day battery life, always-on display, and heart rate monitoring.
Here's our roundup.
At a glance
Fossil Hybrid HR: Design
As the name suggests, the Hybrid HR comes with a digital-cum-analog hybrid design featuring mechanical hands that tell time and a circular 2.7cm display that shows incoming text messages, app alerts, weather updates, and more.
It is waterproof up to 30m and can be picked up in as many as five different dial designs and leather, silicon or stainless steel strap options.
Information
It supports heart rate monitoring
The Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch comes with a host of health-focused and productivity features such as heart rate monitoring, workout modes, auto-time selection, music control, notification and app alerts, secondary time zone, alarm clock, timer, stopwatch, and find your phone.
Specifications
The smartwatch lasts over 14 days on a single charge
Fossil's newest wearable can offer more than two weeks of battery life on a single charge. As for charging, it takes around 50 minutes to fully juice up.
The Hybrid HR is compatible with devices running iOS 10 or above and Android 5.0 or above. There is also an app that you can use to view in-depth data and customize watch faces.
Information
Pricing and availability
The Fossil Hybrid HR smartwatch is priced at Rs. 14,995. It is already on sale in India and can be purchased via Amazon where buyers can avail a host of offers such as a 5% discount on HSBC Cashback card.