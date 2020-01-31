Here's how to reserve slot to pre-book Samsung S20 series
Science
Samsung has opened reservations for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S20 series that will have as many as three variants: S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.
By signing up, you can reserve a spot to buy the phones when pre-orders go live. The company will also notify when you can pre-book your next Galaxy phone.
Here's how to proceed.
Process
Simply provide your credentials and hit reserve
To reserve a slot, just provide your contact information like name, email, zip code, and your preferred carrier. Then, click on Reserve and you will get yourself a place in the waiting line. You can also change your carrier preference at the time of pre-ordering.
As for shipping, Samsung's website mentions that the deliveries are expected to start by March 6.
Information
Samsung will offer free Galaxy Buds+ with S20+, S20-Ultra pre-orders
Further, according to a recently leaked promotional image, those who pre-order the S20 Plus or S20 Ultra phones will get the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones for free. However, based on that image, the standard S20 pre-orders won't get you this attractive freebie.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's what we know about the Galaxy S20 series
According to the leaks, all Galaxy S20 variants will sport an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.
They will also offer IP68-rated build quality with up to 5m of water resistance.
As for dimensions, the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will come with a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs
The top-end S20 Ultra is expected to offer a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom, and a ToF camera.
The S20 and S20 Plus will also come with a multi-lens setup comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens, which will support 30x digital zoom. Notably, the regular S20 won't sport a ToF sensor.
Video support
Galaxy S20 series will support 8K video recording
Some recent leaks from credible tipsters have also confirmed that the Galaxy S20 series will support up to 8K video recording at 30fps via the rear camera and up to 4K video recording at 60fps through the front-facing cameras.
On the front, the S20 Ultra will come with a 40MP camera while the S20 and S20 Plus will feature a 10MP selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The flagship S20 series, depending on the region, will be backed by Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor.
The handsets will come with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of built-in storage, Android 10-based One UI 2, and AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, and S20 will house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh battery, respectively.