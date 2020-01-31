Google Tangi: A dedicated space for short how-to videos
Science
For years, YouTube has been the hub for how-to videos on topics ranging from fashion and lifestyle to cooking and technology.
The categories drive a lot of traffic for the platform but, apparently, Google has other plans for such content.
Case in point: Tangi, a new app launched by the company for short-form video guides.
Here's all about it.
App
Tangi app to learn new things
If you like learning new stuff, be it cooking a new kind of meal or styling hair in a new way, Tangi would be your go-to place. At least that is what Google hopes.
The experimental platform comes from the internet giant's Area 120 lab and offers video guides, tutorials and how-to clips capping at 60 seconds.
Information
Word 'Tangi' comes from Teach and Give
Google says that the word Tangi comes from "TeAch aNd GIve" and "tangible," which are things you can make." That said, in some cases, the 60-second limit on videos might not be enough to explain things, steps completely.
Categories
Clips cover various categories
Currently, Tangi videos cover most of the how-to categories that are found on YouTube, including fashion, lifestyle, DIY, cooking, beauty, and art.
The section of Technology is still missing, which means you can't find quick solutions to reset Windows, among other things.
However, we expect the company will change that as the app gets more traction around the world.
UI
Interface looks like Instagram Explore
While Tangi is new and still evolving, the interface of the service looks similar to that of Instagram's Explore section, particularly when a clip is opened.
Videos play one after the other and there are buttons to like, share, or comment on them.
Notably, the number of creators/influencers active on the platform is still fairly less - just 10 at this stage.
Availability
Currently, Tangi is only available on iOS, web
As of now, Tangi is just available on iOS and web, surprisingly not on Google's Android.
The platform could get the app soon, but as of now, it appears that Google is looking to assess how the public responds to the service.
If it gains traction, it could move ahead with the launch for Android and improve the product with more categories and creators.