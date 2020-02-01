Mi 10 Pro rumor roundup: A compelling S20 Ultra rival?
Science
Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones sometime in the first quarter of 2020.
And if the current leaks are anything to by, the Pro model could arrive as a compelling rival to Samsung's high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra. It is expected to sport Snapdragon 865 chipset, 108MP camera, 16GB of RAM, and 66W fast charging technology.
Display
Mi 10 Pro to feature a full-HD+ display
At present, we don't know how the upcoming Mi 10 Pro will look like. However, considering it will be a flagship model, we can expect a premium all-glass construction, curved screen edges, and some sort of ingress protection.
According to some leaks, the handset will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2080 pixels) OLED display that will support 90Hz refresh rate.
Camera
It will come with a 108MP quad rear camera
The Mi 10 Pro is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup that will include a 108MP primary sensor, possibly the same unit we saw on the Mi Note 10 Pro.
Further, the main sensor will be joined by a 16MP secondary sensor, a 12MP tertiary sensor, and another 5MP lens.
On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie camera.
Internals
Under the hood
Xiaomi has already confirmed that Mi 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 865.
As for memory and storage, the upcoming Pro model is expected to offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage.
Under the hood, it will house a massive 5,250mAh battery, run MIUI 11, and support 66W fast charging technology.
Information
The phone could go official on February 11
According to rumors, Xiaomi could announce its flagship Mi 10 series on February 11, the same day when Samsung will launch its Galaxy S20 smartphones and the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone.