Puma launches first smartwatch in India: Here's all about it
Leading sports brand Puma has launched its first-ever smartwatch in the Indian market.
The wearable, simply dubbed Puma Smartwatch, has been designed in partnership with the Fossil Group, a leading player in the smartwatch segment, and equipped with Google's Wear OS and all necessary tracking features.
It has been priced at Rs. 19,995.
Here are the details.
Design
Puma Smartwatch: Design and display
Right of the bat, Puma Smartwatch looks like a typical sports wearable.
You get an aluminum dial packed in a buckle-based silicon strap with matte finish, three color options, and a touch-enabled 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixel resolution.
The body of the watch isn't scratch resistant but it is swim-proof, thanks to water resistance up to 50m.
Internals
What you get under the hood?
Under the hood, Puma Smartwatch, much like most smart wearables from Fossil, leverages Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC.
The chip has been paired with 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, and a Lithium-ion battery that takes about two hours to charge completely and offers 1-2 day backup, depending on the usage.
Plus, there is support for NFC payments via Google Pay, Bluetooth 4.2, and built-in GPS.
Features
Particular focus on fitness-related capabilities
On the software side, Puma Smartwatch runs Wear OS by Google and offers a range of features, including the ability to track activities like pilates, rowing, spinning, and strength training workouts via Google Fit.
You can use it to monitor your sleep, daily steps, calories burnt, or even turn the workout mode on for continuous heart-rate tracking while working out.
Information
Plus, there are smart notifications, music control options
Beyond the fitness-focused stuff, Puma Smartwatch will also allow you to control music from your wrist, get alerts for incoming calls, texts, emails, as well as access features like Alarm Clock and Calendar Alerts.
Pricing
The Puma Smartwatch will be available in three color options - Yellow, Black, and White - at Rs. 19,995.
It can be purchased both online and offline, with the online orders being managed by Flipkart and Puma.com and offline sales being handled by Puma stores across the country.
Notably, you will get a two year warranty with the watch.