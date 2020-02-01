This Motorola phone has become cheaper in India
In an attempt to attract more buyers, Lenovo-owned Motorola has reduced the prices of its budget-friendly G8 Plus smartphone in India.
With the latest price revision, the handset which is available in solo 4GB/64GB configuration, is now listed at Rs. 12,999 (launch price: Rs. 13,999).
The wallet-friendly phone comes with a waterdrop notched design, 48MP camera, and a physical fingerprint scanner.
Design and display
A look at the Moto G8 Plus
To recall, the Moto G8 Plus comes with a waterdrop notched design featuring a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the splash-resistant polycarbonate panel houses triple cameras and a physical fingerprint reader concealed behind the brand's logo.
The phone sports a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
The handset houses a 48MP main camera
The triple-lens rear camera setup on the Moto G8 Plus comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and another 5MP (f/2.2) lens to capture depth details.
Up front, the phone houses a 25MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at up to 120fps.
Internals
Under the hood
The Moto G8 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory.
Under the hood, the phone runs on Android Pie and packs a solid 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
Moreover, it houses stereo speakers with Smart PA and Dolby Audio sound technologies.
Information
And, what about the connectivity options and sensor details?
The Moto G8 Plus comes equipped with the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack. Lastly, it packs all the standard sensors including an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, and e-compass.