Vivo discontinues 6GB/64GB variant of its mid-ranger S1 smartphone
Vivo has discontinued the 6GB/64GB variant of the mid-ranger S1 smartphone in India, according to 91Mobiles.
The publication has claimed that the phone, which is currently listed at Rs. 17,990, will not be available for purchase after its existing units are sold.
The key highlights of the handset include its waterdrop notched display, gradient design, 32MP front-facing camera, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Information
The handset will be available in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations
Notably, the Chinese tech giant will continue to sell the Vivo S1 in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. The former is currently available at Rs. 15,990, while the latter is up for grabs at Rs. 17,990.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling Vivo S1
To recall, the Vivo S1 comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the gradient finished panel houses a triple-lens camera setup with LED flash.
The handset features a 6.38-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Cameras
The smartphone offers a respectable 32MP selfie snapper
In terms of optics, the Vivo S1 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the phone houses a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Moreover, both the front and rear cameras can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
And, here's a look at the internals
The Vivo S1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android Pie-based FunTouch OS 9 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
Moreover, it offers all the latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.