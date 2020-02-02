Key specifications of Sony Xperia 5 Plus leaked
Science
Sony is likely to unveil its latest flagship smartphone, the Xperia 5 Plus (also referred to as Xperia 1.1) at this year's Mobile World Congress on February 24 in Barcelona.
Earlier this month, tipster @OnLeaks had shared the renders of the handset to give us a fair idea about its design. And now, a new report has tipped the camera specifications of the phone.
Design
Xperia 5 Plus will feature a conventional rectangular design
According to the leaked renders, the Xperia 5 Plus will feature a conventional rectangular design with a non-curved 6.6-inch OLED display and slim-yet-noticeable bezels on the top and bottom.
It will also have a flat metal frame, monochrome glass back, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The handset will also house a penta-lens rear camera and dual front-facing speakers for stereo sound.
Information
The primary camera will sport a 64MP main sensor
The five-lens camera unit on the rear will include a 64MP main sensor, 12MP secondary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Time-of-Flight camera, and a periscope camera with OIS support. On the front, the handset is likely to offer a single selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Sony Xperia 5 is tipped to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. Notably, this chipset will also enable 5G support on the phone.
Further, the handset will run on Android 10 OS and come with support for faster wireless charging.
Other specifications are unknown as of now, but we expect to see the top-end internals.
Information
Sony has already sent out media invites for MWC event
Sony has already sent out the media invites for its MWC event which will be hosted on February 24 in Barcelona at 8.30 am CET (1.00 pm IST). We expect the company to unveil the Xperia 5 Plus at the event itself.