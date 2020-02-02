#NewsBytesWeeklyRecap: UN hacked, Avast selling data, HomePod, Instagram leak, more
Science
This week, we witnessed some major developments and hardware launches, including that of Apple's Homepod in India.
However, the biggest news was the hack of the UN offices, which took place months ago, possibly as part of a state-sponsored operation, but wasn't disclosed until now.
Let's look at all the big stuff from this past week.
News #1
UN got hacked, antivirus giant Avast caught selling user data
Back in July 2019, an unknown party broke into servers at the UN offices in Vienna and Geneva and stole 400GB data. The attack wasn't disclosed until a few days ago.
In another case, antivirus giant Avast was caught collecting, selling web activity of its users to big tech companies through its subsidiary. It drew major flak and then shuttered Jumpshot for good.
News #2
Facebook focused on data control but Instagram passwords leaked
Facebook continued its effort to regain public trust by rolling out Off-Facebook Activity, a tool to delete data third-parties share with the social network, all over the globe.
However, Instagram drew flak, as a third-party service named Social Captain leaked thousands of Insta usernames and passwords without permission.
WhatsApp, meanwhile, stopped working on phones running Android 2.3.7 or older.
News #3
Google launched new services; bricked some Home, Pixel 2 devices
Like Facebook, Google also had a week full of ups and downs.
On one hand, the internet giant announced Tangi, a dedicated app for short-form how-to videos, and a Transcribe mode that would translate as well as transcribe long-form speech like lectures in real-time.
However, on the other hand, reports revealed that its recent updates broke some Google Home speakers and Pixel 2 devices.
Information
Google also launched SOS alert for Coronavirus, promised new emojis
Beyond that, Google also launched an SOS alert in search to keep people updated about the deadly outbreak of Coronavirus, also and promised new 62 new emojis on Android 11, which would come later this year. To note, call-recording is also coming to Google Phone.
News #4
Apple launched HomePod in India
Apple, on its part, drew attention by launching HomePod smart speaker, a device announced two years ago in other countries, in India at Rs. 20,000.
The company also closed its offices, stores, and contact centers in China temporarily due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Plus, there were some reports about an adware-packing trojan spreading on Macs in the form of a flash update.
News #5
Finally, there were some smartphone, smartwatch-related updates
In the hardware category, Fossil launched hybrid watches, Puma unveiled its first smartwatch, while POCO confirmed its second device will debut on February 4.
Beyond that, there were leaks/rumors related to Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and Z Flip foldable phone as well as Nokia 9.2 and Pixel 4a.
Notably, Motorola was also rumored to be working on a high-end phone with a built-in stylus.