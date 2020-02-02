iPhone SE 2 enters production, expected to launch in March
Apple has started the trial production of the iPhone SE 2 (also being referred to as iPhone 9) as it aims to launch the low-cost handset sometime in March.
According to China-based MyDrivers, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant has started the trial production of the upcoming iPhone, and the formal mass production will begin in mid-February.
iPhone SE 2 will launch in March
The MyDrivers report notes that Apple is aiming to launch the new handset sometime in March this year and it "may debut under the name of the iPhone 9". Last month, Bloomberg also reported that Apple will officially unveil the new iPhone in March.
Design and display
What do we know about iPhone SE 2?
According to leaked renders, the iPhone SE 2 will retain the design of the iPhone 8 with a conventional rectangular screen and really thick top and bottom bezels.
It will also have a shiny metal frame with rounded edges, a glossy glass back, a single rear camera, Lightning port, Touch ID home button, and a 4.7-inch LCD screen.
It will be powered by the flagship A13 chipset
According to reports, the iPhone SE 2 will come with an Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the same flagship processor that powers the current iPhone 11 series. It is also said to come with 3GB RAM, up to 128GB of non-expandable storage, and iOS 13 support.
Pricing
iPhone SE 2 will be priced at $399
The iPhone SE 2 is reported to start at $399 (around Rs. 28,500) - the same price at which the iPhone SE made its debut back in March 2016.
With the new low-cost model, Apple wants to increase shipments in 2020 as it aims to push its Internet content and services to young buyers in fast-growing markets, especially India.