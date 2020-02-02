How to set up two-step verification on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is one of the most secure messaging platforms available today. However, in the last six months, the Facebook-owned app has been subjected to some serious hacking attempts, including the snooping of over 120 Indian accounts and the hacking of Jeff Bezos's phone.
Hence, if you too are concerned about your privacy, you can use WhatsApp's built-in two-step verification to secure your account further.
About the feature
First, what is two-step verification
WhatsApp's two-step verification, introduced for users back in 2017, is an optional security feature that adds an additional layer of protection for your account. The feature fortifies your account by requiring a six-digit passcode when resetting and verifying your account.
This prevents someone from stealing your SIM card (or taking over your phone number) and using that to log in to your account.
Step-by-step guide
How to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp
To enable two-step verification, open WhatsApp on your phone and tap on the action overflow menu (three vertical dots icon) at the top right corner.
Under this menu, click on Settings > Account > Two-step verification >Settings > Enable.
Now, you will be prompted to enter a six-digit PIN and then confirm it by entering once again.
Important step
WhatsApp will also ask you to add email address
Once you confirm your PIN, WhatsApp will ask you to add an email address to your account. This email will be used to reset your PIN if you ever forget it.
However, it's an optional step, and you can click on Skip to complete your two-step verification process.
Notably, WhatsApp will not verify this email, and hence you should provide an accurate email address.
Hardware security
You can also use fingerprint lock to block unauthorized access
WhatsApp has also introduced a fingerprint lock feature that allows you to unlock the app only with your unique fingerprints, thereby blocking any unauthorized access.
To enable this feature, you can go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock and select the time frame after which the app should be automatically locked.