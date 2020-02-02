Galaxy Z Flip leaked in hands-on video ahead of launch
Science
A hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has leaked online, reiterating the design elements of the foldable phone shown off in official renders that surfaced on the web just a couple of days back.
The upcoming handset, expected to be officially unveiled on February 11, is tipped to come with high-end specs, including a Snapdragon 855+ processor.
Here's more.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020
Design
Here's what the video reveals
The video basically confirms most of the things we already knew about the Galaxy Flip Z. It will have a compact form-factor with a horizontally folding display that will bear a punch-hole in the center for the front camera.
On the outside, the glossy glass body will house a small secondary screen next to a pill-shaped dual-lens camera.
Size and resolution
All about the displays
The main screen on the Flip Z will be a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 22:9 aspect ratio. In the open state, the handset looks really tall. It is also said to come with an "Ultra-Thin Glass" protection but it could not be confirmed from the video.
The external screen will be a 1.06-inch (300x116 pixels) AMOLED panel with Always-On support.
Information
The main camera will comprise dual 12MP lenses
According to leaks, the main camera will include a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field-of-view. It will support HDR10+ and 4K video recording. The front-facing camera will feature a 10MP (f/2.4) sensor for selfies and video calling.
Internals
What else do we know about the Galaxy Z Flip?
The Z Flip will come with Snapdragon 855+, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2 and pack a 3,300mAh battery.
The pricing and release details of the handset haven't been confirmed yet, but an earlier tip-off has claimed that it will cost around $1,400 (approximately Rs. 99,700).