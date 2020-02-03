JioFiber users can make TV video calls with this camera
Reliance Jio has launched a new JioTVCamera in India for Jio Fiber customers, allowing them to enable video calling on their televisions via the Jio Fiber set-top box.
The camera accessory is priced at Rs. 2,999 and it offers a wide-angle view for a full-screen video calling experience between two compatible TVs. Notably, the JioTVCamera can be purchased from Jio.com.
Key details
Everything to know about JioTVCamera
JioTVCamera is a plug-and-play camera that can be mounted on the top of your television to enable full-screen TV to TV video calling.
The device comes with a USB connector that goes into your Jio Fiber set-top box and requires no additional installation.
You just have to connect the camera, reboot the set-top box and set up your landline number on the JioCall app.
Information
Here's a look at the specs of the camera
The JioTVCamera comes with a 1/2.7-inch CMOS sensor that has a focal length of 3.1mm and a 120-degree field-of-view. As for dimensions, it weighs 93 grams and measures 11.8cm in length, 3.7cm in width, and nearly 3cm in height.
Offers
Jio is offering attractive EMI option to buy the camera
Unlike the Jio Fiber set-top box, which is offered for free with every JioFiber connection, the JioTVCamera will cost you Rs. 2,999.
However, the telecom giant has an attractive EMI offer on credit cards wherein you can buy the camera accessory for as low as Rs. 141.17 per month.
Further, Jio says the device will be delivered within 3-5 business days.
Do you know?
TV video calling feature available for Jio numbers only
The JioFiber set-top box lets you make video calls only to Jio numbers, and audio calls to all mobile and landline numbers. Hence, with the JioTVCamera, you will be able to make TV video calls only to Jio numbers, at least for now.