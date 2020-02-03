Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite goes on sale in India
Samsung's recently-launched Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy Note 10, is now available for purchase in India.
The premium handset is up for grabs starting at Rs. 38,999 via Samsung e-store and all the leading brick-and-mortar stores across the country.
The phone gets a punch-hole design, triple cameras, S Pen stylus support, and top-end internals.
Here's our roundup.
Pricing
First, a look at the pricing and offers
As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite costs Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 40,999 for the 8GB RAM model.
Talking about sale offers, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on exchange of their old smartphones, and a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 3,250 per month from Bajaj Finserv.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: At a glance
As far as its specifications are concerned, Note 10 Lite comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design. On the rear, it houses a square-ish module that accommodates triple cameras.
The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and an under-display fingerprint sensor.
Besides that, it also gets a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.
Cameras
The handset offers impressive camera as well
On the imaging front, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and another 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor.
Up front, the phone houses a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
Moreover, the main camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps, while the selfie snapper can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Here's a look at its internals
The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by an Exynos 9810 processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based One UI 2 and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging.
Furthermore, the phone offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.