#LeakPeek: Nokia 5.2 will come with quad rear camera
HMD Global is working to announce a bunch of new handsets (including Nokia 5.2) at the upcoming Mobile World Congress.
Codenamed Nokia Captain America, the handset has been leaked in hands-on images by renowned tipster Evan Blass, confirming a waterdrop notched design and quad rear camera setup.
Interestingly, the tip-off has also revealed the price and other key specifications of the Nokia 5.2.
Design and display
Nokia 5.2: At a glance
According to the leaked images, the Nokia 5.2 will look almost identical to the Nokia 6.2 with a waterdrop notched screen, prominent bottom bezel, and a glass body.
On the rear, it will have a circular camera module with the LED flash placed in the center and four sensors around it. Below the camera unit, there will be a physical fingerprint reader.
Information
The camera specs are not known as of now
At the moment, there are no details about the camera specifications of the Nokia 5.2. However, the quad-lens arrangement is likely to house a standard main sensor, wide-angle lens, telephoto unit, and a macro sensor. On the front, it will have a single selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The hardware details of the Nokia 5.2 are pretty scarce as of now. However, given the handset will be a mid-range offering, we expect it to come with a Snapdragon 6-series processor.
Further, the tip-off claims the handset will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. We expect to see other memory and storage options as well.
Information
Nokia 5.2 will cost around Rs. 13,000
According to the leak, the Nokia 5.2 is expected to be launched at $180 which is around Rs. 13,000 in India. As for the release, the handset will become available around March 4.