Motorola to launch a new phone with stylus support
After unveiling the RAZR foldable smartphone in 2019, Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch another innovative handset, the Moto G Stylus, with stylus support.
In the latest update, a report by XDA-Developers has leaked the key details about the upcoming smartphone, revealing its punch-hole design, 48MP triple camera, and mid-level internals.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The Moto G Stylus will feature a punch-hole design
Going by the recently-leaked renders, the Moto G Stylus will feature an edge-to-edge screen with a small display cut-out at the top-left corner and a prominent bottom bezel.
On the rear, the phone will house a triple camera setup and physical fingerprint sensor concealed behind the brand's logo.
Further, the mid-range handset will house a 6.36-inch screen with a full-HD+ (2300x1080 pixels) resolution.
Cameras
Plus, there will be 48MP triple camera for shutterbugs
On the imaging front, the Moto G Stylus will offer a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) "Action Cam" sensor with 117-degree field-of-view, and another 2MP (f/2.2) dedicated macro camera.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the phone will house a 25MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Moto G Stylus will be powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, the phone will run on Android 10 OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
Further, it will get all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Stylus
Meanwhile, here's a look at the stylus pen
Interestingly, the smartphone will come with support for a stylus pen. According to the XDA report, the phone will feature a built-in app that will launch once the stylus is removed from the handset's body.
The app will track the location of the stylus, and will send notifications if the stylus is not reinserted back after a stipulated period of time.
Information
And, what about its usability?
The app called 'Moto Note' will also allow the users to take notes or draw doodles on the smartphone using stylus, and will turn your finger-touch input as eraser when using stylus.