Vivo TWS Earphone could be launched in India by March
Science
Vivo is gearing up to expand its product portfolio in India, by launching its TWS Earphone, the company's very own truly wireless earbuds.
The company has started testing the earphones in the country and they could be "launched alongside the Vivo V19 series by March 2020", according to 91Mobiles.
To recall, the Vivo TWS Earphone was launched in China last year.
Design
Vivo TWS Earphone: At a glance
Vivo's truly wireless earbuds, the TWS Earphone, looks like the Apple AirPods with its in-ear design and a long stem.
As for dimensions, the earbuds measure 16.5 x 17.4 x 33 mm and weigh at 4.4 grams each. The audio accessory also comes with a carry-cum-charging case that weighs nearly 32 grams and measures 21.5 x 45.6 x 55.4 mm.
Information
The Vivo earbuds come with touch controls
The Vivo TWS Earphone comes with touch controls on the side for managing music, real-time translation, and summoning Jovi, the company's in-house voice assistant. The earbuds are also IP54-rated, meaning they can survive occasional splashes and light rain.
Specifications
The earphones offer a battery life of around 4 hours
The Vivo earbuds come with a Qualcomm QCC5126 chip, 14.2mm drivers, and support Bluetooth 5.0, aptX and AAC audio codecs.
They offer up to 4 hours of playtime on a single charge, and with the case, you get up to 24 hours of use time.
Moreover, the earphones feature dual microphones that offer noise reduction during calls.
Information
They would be priced around Rs. 10,000
The Vivo TWS Earphone was launched in China alongside the Vivo Nex 3 and it comes in Black and White colors. It costs 999 yuan (approximately Rs. 10,160) and we can expect a similar price tag in India as well.