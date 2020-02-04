WhatsApp dark mode is here, but it's far from perfect
Science
After months of trials and tests, WhatsApp's much-awaited dark mode feature is finally here for Android users to try.
The new theme introduces a dark greenish-grey profile to the entire UI, with some contrasting color accents for toggle buttons and setting headers.
Surely, it is easier on the eyes than regular bright green and white combination, but it's not really perfect. Here's why.
Issue #1
A true black background would have been better
The new dark background is welcomed over the white theme we have been using for years now. However, had the background been truly black, it would have helped conserve battery on smartphones that come with OLED screens.
As a make-shift arrangement though, you can set a black background by creating/downloading a true black image and setting it as your wallpaper.
Issue #2
Dark chat bubbles that cannot be customized
In the dark mode, the chat bubbles are not all that clear if you use the default dark background. Further, there aren't any color themes that you can select to suit your preferences.
In comparison, a rival app like Telegram offers a ton of default color themes and an the option to choose your own bubble colors.
Information
Bright white text on dark bubbles is not pleasant, either
Meanwhile, if you do manage to overlook the chat bubbles, there is bright white text that feels a little hard on the eyes, especially with the dark background. Perhaps, a more subtle shade would have been better.
Issue #4
The in-your-face bright yellow emojis
Lastly, you are bound to find fault with how bright the emojis come across against the dark background. Open the emoji menu and you'll either want to lower the contrast on your display or move the phone away.
The bright yellow hue of the emojis looks more pronounced than ever, and we wish WhatsApp toned it down a little to suit the dark theme.
Getting started
Haven't tried WhatsApp dark mode yet? Here's how to proceed
To note, WhatsApp's dark mode is already available for beta testers. However, if you're not one, you can sideload its beta update to try the new dark theme.
Once installed, open WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots icon at the top right corner. Under this menu, click on Settings > Chats > Theme > Choose Theme > and select Dark.