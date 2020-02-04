Coronavirus outbreak: ASUS ROG Phone 2 faces temporary shortage
Science
ASUS has announced that the supply of its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 2, has been hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.
As a result, the phone is facing a temporary shortage in India, while some variants have gone out of stock.
To recall, the handset was launched in July 2019 and has been one of the best selling models for the company.
Twitter Post
Here's the official announcement from ASUS
An open letter to our fans who’ve been waiting to buy the #ROGPhoneII. Thank you for your patience. #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/PgtjaojHOa— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 1, 2020
Availability
The phone is unlikely to go on sale anytime soon
ASUS has said that "due to the disruption in the supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia, ROG Phone 2 will face a temporary shortage." However, the company has not said anything about when the phone would become available in the country.
At the time of writing, the 12GB/512GB model was out of stock while the 8GB/12GB variant was available for purchase.
Information
The virus outbreak has impacted other companies as well
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Apple has also closed operations in China until February 9 while Tesla has also been ordered by the Chinese government to temporarily shut down its Shanghai factory. Several other companies have also been adversely impacted by the medical emergency.
Specs and features
Meanwhile, here's recalling the ASUS ROG Phone 2
As far as its specifications are concerned, the ROG Phone 2 comes with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-screen fingerprint reader.
The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, combined with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 (30W) fast-charging support.
Information
The phone also has a 48MP dual-lens rear camera
In the imaging department, the ROG Phone 2 gets a dual rear camera module which comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, there is a 24MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies, video calling, and face unlock.