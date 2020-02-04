POCO X2, with 120Hz display, launched at Rs. 16,000
Science
As an addition to its portfolio of smartphones, Xiaomi's spin-off POCO has launched the premium mid-ranger X2 in India at a starting price of Rs. 15,999.
The new handset arrives as a rebranded version of the China-specific Redmi K30 4G, featuring a segment-leading 120Hz display, 64MP quad rear camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
The handset gets a dual punch-hole design
Featuring an all-glass body, the POCO X2 comes with an edge-to-edge screen featuring a dual punch-hole design. On the rear, the curved glass panel houses a quad-lens camera setup.
The phone features a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and segment-leading 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and animations.
Moreover, it houses a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
Cameras
POCO X2 sports a 64MP quad camera
In the imaging department, the POCO X2 sports a quad-lens rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography.
For selfies, video calling, and face unlock, the handset houses a 20MP (f/2.2) main sensor, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support (charger comes bundled in the box).
Apart from that, the handset also gets LiquidCool technology for improved thermal management.
Information
Connectivity options and sensor details
The POCO X2 supports all the latest connectivity options including dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Moreover, it packs all the standard sensors including an accelerometer, proximity, gyroscope, IR blaster, and e-compass.
Pricing
And, here's a look at the pricing and availability
The POCO X2 will go on sale in India starting 12pm on February 11 via Flipkart.
As for the pricing, the handset costs Rs. 15,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant, Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, and Rs. 19,999 for top-end variant with 8GB/256GB configuration.
Notably, buyers can also avail a discount of Rs. 1,000 on payments using ICICI Bank cards.