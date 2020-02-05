OPPO A8 to be priced around Rs. 12,000: Report
OPPO A8, the budget-friendly handset which was launched in China in December 2019, is likely to arrive in India by early next month, according to 91mobiles.
The publication has also claimed that the phone will be priced around Rs. 12,000.
The budget handset offers a waterdrop notched design, triple rear camera, physical fingerprint sensor, and mid-level internals.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OPPO A8: At a glance
The OPPO A8 comes with a familiar waterdrop notched design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the polycarbonate panel houses a vertically aligned triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication.
The phone features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Cameras
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
In terms of optics, the OPPO A8 houses a triple-lens rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
Up front, the handset houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Moreover, both the front as well as rear cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
Internals
Here's a look at the internals
The OPPO A8 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Under the hood, the phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 out-of-the-box and packs a solid 4,230mAh battery.
In addition, it offers all the latest connectivity options including support for dual-SIMs (Nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
Going by the report, the OPPO A8 is likely to be launched in India by the end of this month or early March. As for the pricing, it is expected to cost around Rs. 12,000.
Once launched, the smartphone will take on the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30s, and Realme 5 Pro.