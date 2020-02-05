MediaTek announces Helio G70, G80 chipsets for low-cost gaming smartphones
MediaTek has announced two new mobile processors as part of its gaming-centric Helio G series chips. Dubbed as the Helio G70 and Helio G80, these chipsets are designed for more affordable gaming smartphones and are set to debut in this month itself.
Both the processors are powered by the company's proprietary HyperEngine Game Technology that is touted to offer sustained performance and longer gameplay.
Key details
MediaTek Helio G80: At a glance
The MediaTek Helio G80 is a 12nm octa-core chipset with dual powerful Arm Cortex-A75 cores clocked up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 CPUs operating at up to 1.8GHz. The cluster comes paired to Arm Mali-G52 class graphics processor that can boost up to 950MHz.
The chip supports up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum display resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
Information
Helio G80 will also support multi-camera systems
According to the company, the Helio G80 will support multi-camera systems (up to 48MP lenses), 2K video recording at 30fps (1080P at 60fps), dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/c), Bluetooth 5.0, and VoW (Voice on Wakeup) feature which optimizes power use for voice assistant services.
Specifications
What does the Helio G70 offer?
Meanwhile, on paper, the Helio G70 looks nearly the same as the G80, featuring the same octa-core CPU cluster and other specifications.
Like the G80, it also comes with the company's HyperEngine Game Technology which offers dynamic management of CPU, GPU and RAM, enhanced power efficiency for longer gameplay, as well as intelligent switching between Wi-Fi and LTE for uninterrupted connectivity.
Information
Helio G70 processor will debut on the upcoming Realme C3
Realme has confirmed that its upcoming budget-range handset, the Realme C3, will be the first smartphone to ship with the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. As for the G80, it is also expected to arrive in India soon, possibly on a new Xiaomi handset.