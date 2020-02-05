Why Paytm is forcing users to uninstall TeamViewer
Paytm, India's leading mobile payments platform, has been working on some nifty features to maintain the highest security standards for its users.
The effort makes sense, given the humongous user-base of the service. But, just recently, it started taking a rather over-reaching step- blocking apps it thinks could be used for fraud, including renowned services like TeamViewer and AnyDesk.
First, you should know about remote access apps
As many already know, TeamViewer and AnyDesk are remote access apps that allow a person to share their screen with another user sitting somewhere else.
The services also give instant control of the shared screen to the other party, enabling them to see/troubleshoot problems easily on computers/mobiles.
Many technicians use these tools to handle problems on their customers' devices.
However, Paytm sees 'security risk' from these apps
Given the very nature of TeamViewer and AnyDesk, Paytm has resorted to forcing users to delete the apps.
Whenever a user who has either of the two (or both) apps installed on their device launches Paytm, the service shows a security alert saying that the apps can 'record your screen and steal your confidential data' and that it won't start until they are uninstalled.
Service doesn't work unless apps are uninstalled
As the warning pop-up appears every time you launch Paytm, the platform becomes completely unusable as long as TeamViewer/AnyDesk remains installed.
Several people using both Paytm and the two apps complained on Twitter and noted that remote access apps only work when they are explicitly granted permission.
Plus, they claimed that forcing users to delete apps is not the right way to go.
Alternate option given by Paytm, TeamViewer reaches out
Even with a flurry of complaints, Paytm did not budge, saying that the change has been designed to prevent fraudsters from using these apps and stealing money.
However, as an alternative solution, the company did recommend its users to switch to their phones' work profile (without Paytm) to use these apps.
Meanwhile, TeamViewer is also reaching out to Paytm to get the issue resolved.
Hi! It is the security feature designed to prevent the frauds. This feature help prevent fraud by not letting fraudsters using these apps. We request you to kindly use your work profile in order to use these apps. (1/2)— Paytm Bank Care (@paytmbankcare) January 27, 2020
