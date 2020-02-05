Samsung "accidentally" confirms Galaxy S20 in official images
Just a week before the official launch, Samsung has "accidentally" revealed the Galaxy S20 in a set of new marketing images posted on its own website.
The leaked images, that have now been pulled down, confirm a few things that were already rumored about upcoming flagship phones, including the new Galaxy S20 name (not Galaxy S11), a punch-hole design, and the tall camera module.
Design
Samsung Galaxy S20 series will have three flagship models
A barrage of leaks has already confirmed that Samsung will launch three new flagship models on February 11: Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.
The upcoming models will feature a Note 10-like center-aligned punch-hole design and an IP68-rated metal-glass sandwiched body. The handsets will also come with in-screen fingerprint sensors and sport a tall rectangular camera bump on the back.
Display
All the models will sport a 120Hz 2K display
All the Galaxy S20 models will sport an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen having a WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smoother scrolling and animations.
In terms of sizes, the standard S20 will bear a 6.2-inch screen while the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra will come with a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display, respectively.
Cameras
The upcoming handsets will also offer top-of-the-line camera optics
The top-tier S20 Ultra will sport a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 48MP telephoto shooter with 10x optical and 100x digital zoom, and a ToF camera.
The S20 and S20 Plus will also get a similar setup but with 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens which will support up to 30x digital zoom. However, the standard S20 won't offer a ToF camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The upcoming S20 series, depending on the region, will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor.
The handsets will come with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, Android 10-based One UI 2 support, and AKG-tuned Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, and S20 will house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh battery, respectively.
S20 range to start at $850
According to tipster Max Weinbach, the standard Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus could cost $850 while the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra is likely to be priced at $1,200. The respective 5G versions of these handsets could cost a $100 more.