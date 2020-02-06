Here's how to use Google's new Mobile Recharge service
Google has launched a new service in India that helps you easily find, compare, and even recharge your prepaid account using Google Search.
The new feature is currently available for signed-in Android users, and it shows prepaid plans from all major telecom operators in the country such as Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio, BSNL, and MTNL.
Here's how you can use the service.
Getting started
Step 1: Find Google Search Mobile Recharge feature
Google's Mobile Recharge feature is not available by default on the Search page. In order to access it, you will have to search for some simple keywords like prepaid mobile recharge, SIM recharge, mobile recharge and so on.
Then, on the results page, just below all the ad links, you should see a square dialog box titled 'Mobile Recharge'.
Step 2
Fill the mobile number you wish to recharge
In the box, just fill the mobile number you want to recharge and Google will automatically select the operator and circle for you. If some of the details are wrong, you can manually choose the operator and circle.
In case you have already linked your mobile number with your signed-in Gmail account, Google will automatically fetch that number by default.
Step #3
Find the right pack and recharge from Search itself
Once you have provided the details, click on 'Browse Plans' to see all the prepaid plans offered by that operator along with details like validity, data benefit, and calling minutes.
Then, tap on the plan you like and Google will redirect you to a checkout page where you can choose from different payment options such as Google Pay, Freecharge, Paytm; and complete the transaction.
Information
Google Search Mobile Recharge is not available for iPhone users
At present, the Google Search Mobile Recharge service is available only for Android users. If you are an iPhone user, you will not see the feature just yet. Meanwhile, we expect the tech giant to add more operators and payment options in the future.