Indians told Alexa 'I love you' once every minute
Science
Alexa's ability to handle day-to-day tasks is appreciated globally. But according to Amazon, no one loves the assistant more than Indians, who, surprisingly enough, have been confessing their feelings to the AI.
Yes, as weird as it may sound, Indians told Alexa 'I love you' almost once every minute in 2019 and many even asked the assistant to marry them.
Here's more about it.
Details
Indians confessing love for Alexa, asking to marry
According to Alexa interaction insights shared by Amazon, Indians interacted with the AI-powered assistant millions of times every week throughout 2019 and confessed their love plenty of times while doing so.
They particularly stressed on two things throughout the year: 'I love you,' which was said once every minute, and 'Will you marry me?' - asked at least once every second minute.
Well being
Indians also care about well-being of Alexa
Along with the love confessions, Indians also said other stuff highlighting their care for Alexa, including queries about how the assistant was doing - both in English and Hindi.
Specifically, ''Alexa, how are you'' was asked by Indians nearly eight times every minute while "Alexa, kaisi ho?," the Hindi version of the same question, was thrown thrice every minute.
Fact #3
Meanwhile, music was the popular request from Indians
Even with plenty of confessions and general questions like "Why is water wet?" and "Why is the sky blue?," music requests turned out to be the most popular query from Indians.
More than 1,000 songs were requested from Alexa every minute throughout the last year and the most requested ones were devotional hymn Hanuman Chalisa as well as songs like Baby Shark and Lamberghini.
Information
Hanuman Chalisa was played four times every minute
Notably, Alexa was asked to play Hanuman Chalisa four times every minute, while Baby Shark and Lamberghini were played thrice and twice every minute, respectively. Beyond that, it also gave cooking lessons to over 1,000 Indians every day and narrated a Hindi story every minute.
Personalization
Amazon has been personalizing Alexa for Indians
The results show some weird use-cases of Alexa, but at the same time, they also highlight how interactive Indians find the smart assistant in their daily lives.
The development is partly credited to the India-focused features Amazon has debuted for Alexa, including support to detect and answer in Hindi as well as various Indian skills to get things done on a single command.