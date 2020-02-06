Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs. 4.26 lakh
Science
Luxury smartphone maker Caviar, known for its GoT edition Galaxy Fold and Rs. 24 lakh-worth Vostok 1-based iPhone 11 Pro, is back, this time with a new Cyberphone.
It is a modified iPhone 11 Pro, that is heavily inspired by the geometry of Tesla Cybertruck.
In case you happen to like it, be ready to pay Rs. 4.26 lakh for the base model.
Uniqueness
Cyberphone comes with a brushed titanium body
The Cyberphone drops the matte-glass body of the regular iPhone 11 Pro in favor of a brushed titanium body. The design features sharp-looking lines that mimic the geometry of the Cybertruck.
Even the sides are covered in metal and the screen is protected by a folding titanium panel that can transform into a holder. According to Caviar, this design enhances the smartphone's functionality.
Internals
Specifications-wise, it remains unchanged
Meanwhile, its specifications remain unchanged.
It sports the same 5.8-inch full-HD+ HDR OLED display and IP68-rated build quality. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The triple camera system comprises a 12MP wide-angle lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie snapper.
Premium bucks
Pricing of the Cyberphone
The Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone starts at $5,990 (Rs. 4.26 lakh) for the base-end 64GB storage model and goes up to $6,700 (Rs. 4.82 lakh) for the top-end 512GB variant.
The company is also offering an iPhone 11 Pro Max Cyberphone. It comes at a starting price of $6,460 (Rs. 4.60 lakh) and goes up to $7,170 (Rs. 5.10 lakh).
Information
Only limited units are available
If you are really moved by how the Cyberphone looks like and have that kind of money to splurge, you can buy the handset on Caviar's website. At the time of writing, only 17 pieces were left.