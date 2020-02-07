Here's how Apple plans to make its foldable iPhone durable
Science
Following the arrival of foldable phones from Samsung, Huawei, and even Motorola, everyone has started speculating Apple's foray in this exciting space.
The tech giant hasn't said much about the new device category, but patent filings have suggested that it might be experimenting with a foldable iPhone.
And now, a new patent has detailed how Apple plans to make its foldable device more durable.
Information
The Apple patent was originally filed in August 2016
The new patent granted to Apple was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on February 4, 2020. However, the original filing, titled Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges, dates back to August 9, 2016.
Key details
About the Apple patent
The new Apple patent details a unique hinge mechanism that uses movable flaps to help prevent the display from getting creased or damaged when folded.
In the folded state, the hinge would maintain a desired minimum bend radius between the first and second portions of the display to avoid any crease, and when the device is unfolded, movable flaps would extend to cover the gap.
Concerns
Current foldable devices are marred by issues of creasing
The current crop of foldable devices, ranging from Samsung's Galaxy Fold to Huawei Mate X and Royole FlexPai, have been marred by issues of display creasing.
With regular use, the flexible display and the plastic polymer protecting it, develop creases around the area where the hinge folds and unfolds.
Perhaps, Apple's method could be a potential solution, but its implementation remains to be seen.
The big question
But is Apple readying a foldable iPhone or iPad?
This isn't the first time we have come across an Apple patent related to a foldable device. Last year, the tech giant patented multiple designs for a foldable phone and a unique way to prevent a foldable device from cracking up.
We don't know when Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone or iPad, but it is surely working on new designs and applications.