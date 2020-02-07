Samsung's Galaxy M31 to feature 64MP quad camera, 6,000mAh battery
As a follow-up to its popular mid-range offering, the Galaxy M30s, Samsung is working to launch Galaxy M31 in India sometime soon.
In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the key specifications of the handset, revealing a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 64MP quad rear camera setup, Exynos 9611 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Galaxy M31 could retain the design of the Galaxy M30s
As per the leaked specifications, the Galaxy M31 will have the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display we saw on the M30s. Hence, we can expect the M31 to retain the same U-shaped notched screen on the front and a polycarbonate body on the rear.
Since it will be a mid-range offering, the handset would sport a physical fingerprint reader.
Cameras
Galaxy M31 will get a 64MP quad rear camera
The Galaxy M31 looks to arrive as a camera-centric upgrade over the Galaxy M30s. It is tipped to come with an L-shaped quad rear camera arrangement that will include a 64MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens.
In comparison, the M30s offers a 48MP triple rear camera system and a 16MP selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
Internally, the Galaxy M31 will be exactly the same as its predecessor, according to the leak.
It will be powered by an Exynos 9611 processor, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It will also support dual SIMs and will run Android 10-based One UI 2 out-of-the-box.
Under the hood, it is tipped to pack a 6,000mAh battery.
Information
Pricing and availability
At present, there is no official word about the launch of Galaxy M31 in India. However, going by the teasers shared by several tech reviewers, it would go official sometime soon. As for the pocket pinch, we expect it to be priced under Rs. 15,000.