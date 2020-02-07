Google is planning 'something exciting' for Samsung Unpacked. But what?
On February 11, Samsung will host its annual 'Unpacked' event and introduce the much-coveted Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip to the world.
The devices have been heavily leaked but there will be more to the upcoming event than previously thought, thanks to Google and its plan to bring 'something exciting' to the show.
Here's what it could be.
Teaser
Google coming to Galaxy Unpacked event
Just recently, the official Android Twitter account shared a teaser for the Galaxy Unpacked event with a caption saying, "Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked."
The post and the video, which shows the Galaxy and Android logo in a loop, clearly confirms that Google will also be present at the event, and might have some role to play there.
Twitter Post
Here is Google's teaser
Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked, @SamsungMobile: https://t.co/FU3iJCnf77 pic.twitter.com/M9pGlfRQ26— Android (@Android) February 6, 2020
Possibility #1
But, what Google could be bringing to Samsung's event?
While Google hardly uses the official Android account to tease third-party smartphones, this particular case indicates that the tech giant has got something to do with what's coming.
One proposition, which has been widely rumored of late, suggests Samsung and Google will officially announce the integration of Google Duo, a famous video calling service, with the native messaging app offered by Samsung.
Information
Integration could be announced, with be rolled out later
Google and Samsung could make Duo integration official and then start offering the updated app with the Galaxy S20 series and newer smartphones. Reports have indicated that the companies will first make the integration available in Korea and then roll it out globally.
Possibility #2
Or a foldable-specific version of Android?
Along with Duo-integration, there is also the possibility of Google unveiling the foldable-specific version of Android, which the company has been working on over the last year and a half.
This makes sense, given that Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip, which would serve as an ideal platform for Google to demonstrate how it has optimized Android 10 for foldable phones.
Other possibilities
There could be some other stuff too
While most of the people would place their bet on Duo integration or foldable-optimized Android, there are some other theories floating around as well.
This includes announcing the plan to bring stock Android to Samsung phones (which seems pretty unlikely considering One UI's popularity) or a deal to deliver Android 11 Developer Preview first on Samsung-built phones.