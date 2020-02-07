Tips and tricks: Here's how to personalize your WhatsApp account
WhatsApp is constantly adding new features to enhance your messaging experience. Over the past several months, the company has introduced a picture-in-picture mode, support for GIFs and stickers, and few other customizations including a not-so-perfect dark mode.
So, if you are tired of the same old chat window, try these tips to personalize the look and feel of your WhatsApp account.
Tip #1
Change the wallpaper on your chat window
WhatsApp lets you change your chat background with your own photos, other images from your device's Gallery and some solid colors. It's a great way to break the monotony.
On iOS, open WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Chat Wallpaper and then make your selection.
On Android, you have to follow the same process as iOS to choose a wallpaper of your choice.
Tip #2
Jazz up your fonts
Default fonts can get really boring. However, you can now use simple tricks to jazz up your text, and these tricks work on both iOS and Android.
You can bold your text by placing an asterisk (*) at the start and end of the word/sentence. Similarly, add underscore (_) or tildes (~) before and after the word/sentence to italicize or add
strikethrough effect, respectively.
Tip #3
Pin important chats on top
Meanwhile, if there is an important chat, you can pin it on top of your WhatsApp window, and it will remain there until you unpin it.
To try this feature, on iOS, swipe left to right on the chat you want to place on top and click on the 'Pin' icon.
On Android, long press on the chat and tap the pin icon.
Information
Tip #4: Bookmark important messages
WhatsApp also lets you easily bookmark an individual message. On iOS, double-tap or hold down on that particular message and hit the star icon to bookmark it. On Android, long press on the message and then tap on the star icon on the top panel.
Tip #5
Enable dark mode for a new feel
Recently, WhatsApp has introduced a new dark mode for Android beta users and it is a great way to give your chat a new look. (Non-beta users can sideload the new update).
To enable dark mode on Android, tap on Settings > Chats > Theme > and select Dark.
Unfortunately, WhatsApp hasn't introduced the dark mode for iOS yet.