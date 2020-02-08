Your iPhone could soon be used to unlock your car
Science
Apple has recently released the first beta version of iOS 13.4, and it comes with an unannounced feature that can you turn your iPhone or Apple Watch into a digital key for your car, according to 9to5Mac.
The beta update has references to a new "CarKey" API, which will allow the iPhone and Apple Watch to unlock, lock, and start a car.
Key details
Naturally, only NFC-compatible cars will support the feature
According to the system files, you will be able to use CarKey only in NFC-compatible cars. For the uninitiated, NFC (Near Field Communication) allows short-range wireless intercommunication of smartphones and other compatible devices. This tech is already being used for making payments.
In the case of CarKey, your NFC-enabled iPhone or Apple Watch will connect to the car to unlock/lock or start it.
Information
CarKey will not require any Face ID authentication
The system files highlight that CarKey will work without requiring any Face ID authentication, meaning the feature will work even if your iPhone or Apple Watch is out of battery (like NFC-enabled debit/credit cards). However, having no secondary authentication can pose serious security concerns.
Pairing process
The digital key will reside in your Wallet app
The pairing of your iPhone with the car will be done through the Wallet app. You would be required to place the iPhone on top of the car's NFC reader to initiate pairing.
Once pairing is complete, a digital CarKey will be available in the Wallet app. After that, you can easily add the key to your connected Apple Watch, if you must.
Information
You might be able to share your CarKey
Interestingly, Apple might also allow you to share your CarKey via the Wallet app to someone's iPhone, such as a family member. However, these are just preliminary details and we expect to hear more about the feature in the subsequent beta updates of iOS 13.4.