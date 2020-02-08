Samsung Unpacked event: Galaxy S20, Z Flip, and Buds+ expected
Science
A couple of days from now, on February 11, Samsung will host its Unpacked event where the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil its latest smartphones and other consumer products.
The headliner will be the Galaxy S20 series (comprising S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra), but we will also see a Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and Galaxy Buds+ wireless earphones.
Design & display
Samsung Galaxy S20 series: At a glance
According to the leaks, the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will come with a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively. All models will sport an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate.
They will also come with a metal-glass sandwiched design and offer IP68-rated build quality with up to 5m of water resistance.
Cameras
Galaxy S20 series will sport high-end cameras
The top-of-the-line S20 Ultra is expected to offer a 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 48MP telephoto lens with 100x digital zoom, and a ToF camera.
Further, the S20 and S20 Plus will sport a similar arrangement but with a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens, which will support 30x digital zoom. However, the standard Galaxy S20 won't sport a ToF sensor.
Internals
Galaxy S20 series: Under the hood
The flagship Galaxy S20 series, depending on the region, will be backed by a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor.
The handsets will come with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of built-in storage, Android 10-based One UI 2, and stereo speakers.
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20 Plus, and S20 are tipped to house 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh battery, respectively.
Foldable
Everything to know about Galaxy Z Flip
Meanwhile, according to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display which will be protected by a flexible ultra-thin glass.
The handset is expected to sport dual 12MP rear camera and a 10MP selfie snapper.
Under the hood, it will have a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of non-expandable storage, and a 3,300mAh battery.
Other announcements
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and other products
Alongside the S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung will also launch Galaxy Buds+ as the next iteration of its truly wireless earphones. The upcoming model will bear the same design as the Galaxy Buds, but will offer improved battery life and dual audio drivers.
Samsung is also tipped to launch a new Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker and perhaps, some updated wearables.
Bonus
And, Google is planning 'something exciting' for Samsung Unpacked
Separately, Google is planning 'something exciting' for the event.
Just recently, the official Android Twitter account shared a teaser saying, "Something exciting is just around the corner. See you at Unpacked."
Possibly, Samsung and Google will announce the integration of Google Duo, a video calling service, with the native messaging app offered by Samsung.
Alternatively, Google would unveil the foldable-specific version of Android.