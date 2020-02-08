#BugAlert: Spotify playing Google Clock alarm even after dismissing
Science
If you use Spotify to play your favorite tracks as a Google Clock alarm, chances are you might have encountered a weird issue lately: The re-playing of the alarms.
Multiple users of the app have reported that their pre-set alarms are playing again, even after being dismissed properly.
Here's all you need to know about the issue.
Feature
Google Clock allows linking with music apps
Unlike regular clock apps, the one offered by Google comes with the ability to link with Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music.
The integration has been designed to let users pick their favorite track from any of these services and set as an alarm tone.
This way, when it is time to wake you up, the Clock uses the app to search/play the chosen music.
Problem
However, this integration is now going haywire
When you link two apps, an issue with either one can ruin the functioning of the other, something that has been witnessed numerous times in the past and is now affecting Spotify-Google Clock users.
Basically, people using the alarm integration have reported that the connection between the two apps has gone haywire, leading to the alarm being played again after being dismissed.
Details
Spotify shows music is paused, but it continues to play
Once you dismiss the Google Clock alarm, it starts playing the Spotify music again in about three minutes.
The Spotify app just continues to play the music and when you try to stop it, it shows that the music is already paused, 9to5Google reported.
Ultimately, you have to either close the app from the multitasking pane or force-stop it via Settings.
Fix
Issue started surfacing after Spotify update
The alarm-re-playing issue started surfacing after the Spotify app for Android was updated to version 8.5.43.724.
From what it looks like, the release might have introduced a bug, but so far, there is no official comment from the music streaming giant on the matter.
There is no clarity on when we might see a fix for it, either.
Information
For now, we recommend switching to some other app
As the issue looks pretty widespread (witnessed by me personally), we recommend changing the default music app for your alarm tone to YouTube Music or using the default alarm tones bundled with your smartphone.