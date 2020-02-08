#LeakPeek: OnePlus 8 to be launched in India between March-April
OnePlus may break its own tradition and launch the next batch of its flagship smartphones, (OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro) by next month.
According to reputed tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8 series will go official in late March or sometime in April.
Additionally, the upcoming phones are tipped to be offered in a new green color option as well.
Here are more details.
This is what Agarwal claims
Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020
OnePlus is pushing forward the launch by almost a month
We know OnePlus launches regular flagships in the first half of the year and the 'T' versions in the second. For context, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7 duo went official in May. By that logic, the OnePlus 8 series was expected to arrive sometime around May.
However, the company is pushing forward the launch by almost a month, signaling a strategy change.
Will we also see OnePlus 8 Lite alongside the flagships?
Meanwhile, OnePlus is also working on a low-cost OnePlus 8 Lite and we have a fair idea of what to expect from this budget handset. However, Agarwal is unsure if the Lite model would be unveiled alongside the flagship models.
What can be expected from OnePlus 8 series
According to renders, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will adopt a punch-hole display with curved screen edges and a metal-glass body.
On the rear, the Pro model will house a quad-lens camera while the standard OnePlus 8 will sport three lenses.
The phones are also rumored to feature up to 120Hz QHD AMOLED screens and have a built-in MEMC chip for content upscaling.
OnePlus 8 Pro will also support wireless charging
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm's latest flagship mobile processor. As for memory and storage, we expect the phones to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Interestingly, the OnePlus 8 Pro will also come with wireless charging support, a feature that has already become a mainstay on high-end flagship smartphones.