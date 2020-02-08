WhatsApp's latest iOS beta update brings dark mode for iPhones
Just days after introducing dark mode for its Android beta app, WhatsApp has brought the much-awaited feature to the iOS platform.
A new beta version of WhatsApp for iOS has arrived with dark mode, confirming that the feature will eventually come for iPhone users.
However, beta testers are yet to share how the new dark theme looks like on iOS.
Dark Mode on iOS could be same as on Android
To try the new beta update, iOS users need to be a part of the WhatsApp TestFlight Program which has been full for quite some time now.
Until some of the beta testers prove us otherwise, it is safe to assume that iOS's dark mode will be similar to the not-so-perfect dark theme that appeared in a recent WhatsApp for Android beta build.
No sideloading available for iOS users
Evidently, there is no easy way to try the new iOS beta build on your iPhone since Apple doesn't let you sideload the app. However, if you are an Android user, you can get the new APK and try out the feature.
Separately, WhatsApp is working to add support for animated stickers
Separately, WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp updates, recently spotted some developments in a new WhatsApp beta build that hint at the arrival of animated stickers.
The publication claimed that all Stickers Packs available on WhatsApp have received a server-side update. And though the reasons for the update are unknown, the word is that WhatsApp is working to add support for animated stickers.
A new 'Disappearing Messages' feature is also in the works
WhatsApp is also working to introduce a new "Delete Messages" feature (also referred to as "Disappearing Messages") that automatically erases sent messages after a pre-determined time period. This feature is likely to be offered for only group chats, and not individual users.