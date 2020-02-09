Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is not immune to display creasing
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, set to launch in a couple of days from now, may not be immune to display creasing - an issue that mars the current crop of foldable devices.
A newly leaked hands-on video of a purported Galaxy Z Flip has revealed some display creasing around the hinge area where it folds and unfolds.
Fault lines
Like Galaxy Fold, Like Galaxy Z Flip
In the hands-on clip, Galaxy Z Flip is seen to have some sort of creasing in the center when seen at an off-angle. Understandably, with regular use, the flexible display and the plastic polymer protecting it could develop lines or ridges around the area where the hinge folds and unfolds.
To recall, the $2,000-worth Galaxy Fold was also affected by the same creasing issue.
Twitter Post
See it for yourself
Samsung Galaxy Z FLIP - IT'S BEAUTIFUL! pic.twitter.com/IBYwjWDgbE— TechDroider (@techdroider) February 8, 2020
Prima facie
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is not using the ultra-thin glass?
Over the past few weeks, rumors have claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip will use an "ultra-thin glass" instead of a plastic screen protector to offer improved resistance against scuffs, creases, and scratches.
However, we can't confirm if the handset in the video comes with this new glass protection. But if it does, we now know this new material is also prone to creasing.
Rumor roundup
Meanwhile, here's recalling the specifications of Galaxy Z Flip
According to leaks, the Z Flip will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 22:9 aspect ratio. On the outside, it will have a 1.06-inch (300x116 pixels) secondary screen for viewing notifications.
On the imaging front, the dual-lens primary camera will include a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 10MP camera.
Other details
What else do we know about the Galaxy Z Flip?
The Galaxy Z Flip will come with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2 and pack a 3,300mAh battery.
The pricing and release details of the handset haven't been confirmed yet, but it is tipped to cost around $1,400 (approximately Rs. 99,700).