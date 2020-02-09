Motorola RAZR durability test: Here's how the $1,500 foldable performed
Science
The reincarnated Motorola RAZR, in its foldable avatar, is a thing of beauty. But is this $1,500 hardware any durable? Well, we guess there is an early answer.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything, aka Zack, has performed a comprehensive scratch, burn, dust, and bend test that gives us a fair idea of how (less) durable the Motorola handset really is.
Test #1
Motorola RAZR: Scratch test
The Motorola RAZR is protected by a plastic polymer instead of the more durable glass coverings we see on non-foldable handsets.
The handset showed damage at levels 2 and 3, and fingernail also left marks on the screen. The glass-covered areas were more resistant to scratches while the metal frame and plastic back panel remained solid but got scuffed with a razor blade.
Test #2
Motorola RAZR: Dust test
Zack also conducted a more extreme dust test wherein he used a mixture of gravel, dirt, and debris.
Some debris did manage to get into the exposed area between the hinge and the paper-thin display, causing some bumps and pixel discoloration. However, the screen remained fully functional.
Some dust particles also got into the hinge area, leaving it less smooth than it was before.
Information
Motorola RAZR: Burn test
Motorola RAZR's flexible display was also subject to a near 25-second burn test using a lighter flame. Surprisingly, the thin plastic screen did not retain any heat from the flame and showed no signs of pixel discoloration. In fact, it didn't even melt.
Test #4
Motorola RAZR: Bend test
The Motorola phone did take some beating in this 13-minute durability test before finally failing in the bend test.
According to Zack, the screen will break you bend the hinge backward with a "considerable amount of force." However, it wasn't due to the dust and debris that got caught up but some physical component of the hinge that pierced into the screen from behind.