Xiaomi to discontinue its best-selling Redmi K20 Pro in February
Science
Xiaomi has decided to discontinue the Redmi K20 Pro, one of its best-selling smartphones to date, in this month itself. According to the company's Vice President, Lu Weibing, the sales of the K20 Pro will be closed in February.
However, the discontinuation might be limited to China only, considering a Xiaomi India executive has said the handset will continue to remain available in India.
Best seller
Xiaomi has shipped over 5 million Redmi K20 Pro
According to Weibing's post, Xiaomi has shipped over 5 million units of the Redmi K20 Pro since its launch in China in May last year. However, the company has now decided to discontinue the well-received handset in this month itself.
Notably, Weibing's post doesn't clarify whether the decision is limited to China only, or if it will be implemented in other markets as well.
Quote
In India, the phone will continue to remain available
According to an official statement from a Xiaomi India executive (via Gagdet360), the handset will not go off the shelves in India. "Redmi K20 series will continue to be available in India as it's our number one premium smartphone series," said the Xiaomi India executive.
Specs and features
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Redmi K20 Pro
The Redmi K20 Pro, available in India from Rs. 24,999, comes with a notch-less 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, an integrated fingerprint sensor, and a premium all-glass construction.
Under the hood, it is backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery, which supports 27W fast charging via a Type-C port.
Information
Redmi K20 Pro offers a 48MP triple rear camera
The Redmi K20 Pro houses a triple camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, the handset sports a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera module.