iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 to launch in March
Apple's upcoming low-cost handset, the iPhone SE 2 (also referred to as iPhone 9) will go official next month. According to acclaimed tipster Evan Blass, the tech giant will announce the phone sometime in mid-March, i.e., around March 15.
The latest tip-off is in line with a recent report which claimed the iPhone SE 2 has entered production and will launch in March.
Rumor roundup
Everything we know about iPhone SE 2
According to leaks, the iPhone SE 2 will retain the look and feel of the iPhone 8. It will have a conventional rectangular screen with thick top and bottom bezels. It will also have a rounded metal frame and an all-glass body that will bear a single rear camera.
Further, the handset will offer a Touch ID home button for secure biometric authentication.
It will sport a 4.7-inch LCD display
The iPhone SE 2, based on leaks, will sport a 4.7-inch LCD screen. The screen is likely to have an HD+ resolution and support Haptic Touch instead of 3D Force Touch. The handset will also offer a Lightning port but no headphone jack.
Internals
The phone will be powered by a flagship A13 chipset
The iPhone SE 2 will be powered by an Apple A13 Bionic chipset, the same flagship processor that is present on the latest iPhone 11 models.
The handset is also tipped to come with 3GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of non-expandable built-in storage. Further, it should offer an all-day battery life (considering the power efficiency of the A13 chip) and run on iOS 13.
iPhone SE 2 to be priced at $399
The iPhone SE 2 is said to be launched at a starting price of $399 (around Rs. 28,500). Notably, this is the same price at which the iPhone SE made its debut back in March 2016.