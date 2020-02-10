Samsung Galaxy Z Flip revealed in Oscars advertisement before launch
Science
Leaks have made smartphone launches less exciting but never has a company scooped itself as openly as Samsung (this one even beats Google's Pixel 4 teasers).
The South Korean tech giant has aired an entire ad for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip during the Oscars ceremony, revealing the phone's design and some key features ahead of the official launch on February 11.
Twitter Post
First, take a look at Samsung's Z Flip ad
Samsung just showed off the entire Z Flip during its Oscars ad. Small print says screen crease is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT— nilay patel (@reckless) February 10, 2020
Some new features
Here's what we learn from the Samsung ad
The ad confirms most of the things we've known about the Z Flip like its clamshell-like folding design and punch-hole display on the inside.
However, the commercial reveals some new features as well. The phone will be able to sit on a table at a 90-degree angle for video calls, and the secondary display will even let you accept/reject calls in the closed position.
Disclaimer
Display crease is a normal characteristic, says Samsung
In the near 30-second ad, Samsung has mentioned (in really small text size) that you may "notice a small crease in the center of the main screen" but that is "a natural characteristic of the screen."
So, this backs up our earlier report which claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip is not immune to display creasing.
Rumor roundup
Samsung will confirm the specifications on February 11
Though we know a lot about the upcoming Samsung foldable, it is not all official at the moment. Leaks have suggested the Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED Infinity-O main internal display and a 1.06-inch (300x116 pixels) secondary screen.
It is also tipped to come with a 12MP dual camera on the outside and a 10MP camera for selfies and video calling.
From the grapevine
The handset is also tipped to come with Snapdragon 855+
According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip will be powered by last year's flagship Snapdragon 855+ chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.0 storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based One UI 2 and pack a 3,300mAh battery.
There's also speculation that the handset will cost $1,400 and might go on sale from February 14.