POCO X2, with dual selfie-snapper, to go on sale tomorrow
Science
POCO X2, the mid-range smartphone which went official last week, is all set to go on its first sale tomorrow.
The handset will be up for grabs starting 12pm via Flipkart.
The wallet-friendly phone comes with a dual punch-hole design, a 64MP quad rear camera, a 4,500mAh battery, and mid-level internals.
Here is our roundup.
Design and display
A look at the POCO X2
The POCO X2 comes with an all-glass body featuring an edge-to-edge screen with a dual punch-hole design, up front. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup with LED flash.
The phone sports a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking.
Cameras
The handset offers quad rear cameras for shutterbugs
In terms of optics, the POCO X2 houses a quad rear camera setup with 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a couple of 2MP (f/2.4) sensors for depth sensing and macro photography.
For the selfie lovers, the phone offers a dual front-facing camera featuring a 20MP (f/2.2) main lens and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.
Internals
Under the hood
The POCO X2 is powered by a Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
The phone packs a solid 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support, and runs Android 10-based MIUI 11.
Moreover, it offers all the latest connectivity options including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Pricing
Finally, a look at the pricing and offers
The POCO X2 starts at Rs. 15,999 for the entry-level 6GB/64GB variant and goes up to Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB/256GB model.
As for the launch offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback using Flipkart Axis bank credit card or 5% discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit card.
Lastly, the phone goes up against Realme X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy M30s.